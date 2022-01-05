Former Dayton mayor taps Cuyahoga County leader as running mate in gubernatorial race

Nan Whaley announced Wednesday she's selected Cheryl Stephens to join her ticket in the race for the Democratic nomination in the Ohio governor's race.

Stephens is a member of the Cuyahoga County Council, CEO of the non-profit East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation (EANDC), and former mayor of Cleveland Heights.

Whaley says Stephens is a leader who knows how to focus on accomplishing her goals for the community.

"We deserve a state that works for us. And the only way we'll get there is with the total overhaul. And as your next governor and lieutenant governor, that's our promise. Government that is looking out for you, not themselves," says Whaley.

Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau Nan Whaley, former Dayton mayor, announces Cheryl Stephens as her running mate in the 2022 Ohio gubernatorial race.

Stephens emphasized her passion for Ohio and the ability to foster the "American dream." She says that dream comprises three points: access to quality education, fair wages, and affordable home ownership.

"What I see in my work every day is families that are struggling. They live paycheck to paycheck. We need to get wages up to help them take care of their families better," says Stephens.

Cheryl Stephens, candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor, says she sees 3 points in the American dream.@andy_chow is following this story today. pic.twitter.com/8JlZ9raefQ — "The State Of Ohio" PBS News Program (@stateofohioshow) January 5, 2022

Whaley says their ticket is focused on raising the minimum wage, improving workforce development, and ending corruption in state government. She has targeted HB6, the law at the center of the nuclear power plant bribery scandal. Whaley says she will repeal all remaining provisions of HB6 and create an accountability office in her administration.

Whaley has been outpacing her Democratic opponent, John Cranley, in fundraising. The two will be running for the Democratic nomination in the May 3 primary.

