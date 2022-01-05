Ex-Cincinnati mayor picks veteran Democratic legislator Teresa Fedor as his running mate

John Cranley says Sen. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) brings the experience needed to balance out his ticket as he vies for the Democratic nomination in Ohio's gubernatorial race.

Fedor has served in the Ohio General Assembly for the past 20 years, representing the Toledo area with terms in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate.

Cranley says if he wins he wants to "hit the ground running" adding that having Fedor as the potential lieutenant governor will help his legislative agenda.

"We need somebody with experience in Columbus that knows how the General Assembly works. And so you bring my record of getting progress in Cincinnati, turning Cincinnati around, combined with her legislative skills and relationships, and we're going to be able to get things done right away," says Cranley.

Fedor is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Ohio National Guard. Before running for elected office, Fedor was a teacher with Toledo Public Schools for 16 years.

Fedor is well-known on Capitol Square for her advocacy and policymaking against human trafficking. She has sponsored several bills that raises awareness and strengthens protections for victims.

Fedor has also been a strong supporter of abortion rights. In 2015, during an emotional debate on an abortion bill, Fedor revealed on the Ohio Senate floor she'd been raped and had an abortion after that assault.

Cranley's opponents are noting that Fedor voted for HB6, the nuclear power plant bailout at the center of a $61 million bribery scandal.

Cranley fired back by saying he's been a vocal opponent to HB6 and that he's already pushing for an overhaul at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

"Teresa has said that she has called for a full repeal. She said if she knew now what she knew then that she would have voted "no." But she's also said that she was standing up for 1,000 jobs in her district," says Cranley.

Cranley is running for the Democratic nomination against Nan Whaley, former Dayton mayor.

