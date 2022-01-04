© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Rob Portman Tests Positive For COVID

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Steve Brown
Published January 4, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST
Rob Portman
U.S. Senate website

U.S. Senator Rob Portman said on Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement emailed this morning said the Republican took an at-home test before returning to Washington D.C. Portman said he's asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Portman also said he will work remotely this week before returning to the nation's capital.

Portman, who announced last year he would not run for re-election this year, participated in a clinical trial for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting in November 2020.

Government & PoliticsRob PortmanCOVID-19
Steve Brown
Steve Brown grew up in nearby Richwood, Ohio and now lives there with his wife and son. He started his journalism career as a weekend board operator at WOSU while majoring in journalism at Ohio State, where he also wrote for student newspaper The Lantern and co-founded the organization Students for Public Broadcasting.
