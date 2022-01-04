Rob Portman Tests Positive For COVID

U.S. Senator Rob Portman said on Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement emailed this morning said the Republican took an at-home test before returning to Washington D.C. Portman said he's asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Portman also said he will work remotely this week before returning to the nation's capital.

My statement after receiving a positive COVID test result: https://t.co/G83WtzaSFk pic.twitter.com/NAdckmBal9 — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 4, 2022

Portman, who announced last year he would not run for re-election this year, participated in a clinical trial for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting in November 2020.

Copyright 2022 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.