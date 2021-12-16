Ohio Senate removes training requirement to carry a concealed firearm

The Ohio Senate passed a bill eliminating the requirement to get training and a license to carry a concealed firearm in the state.

Supporters of the bill say it is a better reflection of constitutional rights while opponents say it will lead to more gun violence.

While Ohio is an open carry state, people cannot carry a concealed weapon unless they get a license which includes 8 hours of training.

The Ohio Senate bill, SB215, does away with that requirement. This is also known as "permitless carry" or "constitutional carry."

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says the state's constitutional protection to bear arms doesn't say anything about training. He adds that this won't impact gun violence.

"If they're committing crimes they're not going to say 'oh, now I don't have to have a permit, before I had to have a permit.' It's a different mindset," says Huffman.

But Senate Democrats, police groups, and gun control advocates all voiced opposition to the bill. They say removing the required training on what to do when carrying a concealed weapon will lead to more violence.

"This bill is a good example of fixing a problem that does not exist while at the same time making other problems much worse," says Sen. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) who adds that the current license system helped weed out people who should not be allowed to carry a concealed firearm.

