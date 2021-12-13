© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Legislators go on break with legal pot issue looming in 2022

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published December 13, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST
Marijuana buds
Nathan Konik
/
Marijuana buds

The Ohio House is on break until after the new year, but there are several issues that lawmakers are expected to tackle when they return.

That includes potentially addressing two bills to legalize marijuana for personal use, with an issue that could go before voters next year.

A group pushing to legalize marijuana wants to put the issue on the ballot unless legislators take action beforehand.

Two bills have already been introduced to legalize pot for personal use, one from Republicans (HB498) and one from Democrats (HB382).

But House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) says it's too early to know if that issue will see movement.

"I'm pretty sure there'll be significant opposition to it. There may be some significant support in some corners as well, so we will just see," says Cupp.

Another hurdle would be Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) who has been a vocal opponent to legalizing pot.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
