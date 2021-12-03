© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Why no Democrats have filed for down-ticket statewide races

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published December 3, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST
Signs advertising candidates dot the landscape outside of the Franklin County Board of Elections on Morse Road in Columbus.

There are multiple Democrats running for governor in the primary and for the U.S. Senate. But no Democrats have yet announced they are running for Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, or Attorney General. But the party says there’s one simple and relatable reason there aren’t candidates in the down-ticket statewide races.

It takes millions of dollars and lots of time to run a statewide campaign. But the Ohio Democratic Party’s Matt Keyes says it’s not a lack of potential statewide candidates; it’s a lack of child care.

“I think a lot of Ohio families can relate with the struggles and stress that goes along with figuring out child care, something that’s amplified when you are on the campaign trail," Keyes said.

Keyes says potential candidates have been having conversations behind the scenes. He says announcements are coming, and the slate will be full by the Feb. 3 filing deadline.
