Justin Bibb names Cleveland mayoral transition advisors, seeks applicants for top city jobs

Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb named more than 80 transition advisors Wednesday to guide his administration as he prepares to take office next month.

The list includes former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, the head of the city police union, a founder of Black Lives Matter Cleveland, the leaders of the city’s three major hospital systems and many others.

“I’m proud of the talented team of proven leaders that are working together to deliver actionable recommendations for my administration,” Bibb said in a statement released by the transition. “The work we are putting in now will prepare us to hit the ground running in January.”

Bibb is also seeking applicants for top City Hall jobs: law director, finance director, chief operating officer, communications chief and human resources director.

The committees are focused on 10 topics: economic development, education, environment, equity, health, a modern City Hall, neighborhoods, open government, safety and talent.

Two task forces will focus on city operations and public safety, with the latter helping the incoming Bibb administration implement Issue 24, the police oversight charter amendment passed by voters in November.

Coordinating the public safety task force is Melekte Melaku, an organizing strategist with the ACLU of Ohio. Other members include former city councilman Zack Reed, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio CEO Jeff Scott, Black Lives Matter Cleveland President LaTonya Goldsby and Dr. Edward M. Barksdale Jr., the surgeon-in-chief at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

Among the members of the safety committee are the leaders of the police, fire and EMS unions, as well as Myesha Crowe, who leads the violence interrupter group Peacemakers Alliance.

Leading the city operations task force is Kate Warren, a research fellow at the Center for Community Solutions who ran unsuccessfully for Cleveland City Council in Ward 13 this year.

Also on the operations task force are Cleveland Public Library Director Felton Thomas, former county treasurer Jim Rokakis and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress CEO Tania Menesse, in addition to others.

In addition to Acton, Bibb’s health committee includes MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, University Hospitals CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, among others.

Bibb’s education advisors include Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Cleveland Teachers Union President Shari Obrenski, in addition to others.

The mayor-elect will need to raise money for the transition effort. In early November, his campaign treasurer formed a transition fund with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. State law requires the fund to disclose donors and spending by Jan. 15.

See the full list of committee members below:

Economic Development

April Miller Boise

Ariane Kirkpatrick

David Gilbert

Jade Davis

Millie I. Caraballo

Education

Alex B. Johnson

Ann Mullin

Eric S. Gordon

Helen Williams

Holly Trifiro

Rosa Morales Cruz

Shari Obrenski

Sonya Pryor-Jones

Environment

Angie Schmitt

Brian Zimmerman

Dan Brown

Dr. Aparna Bole

Shanelle Smith Whigham

Equity in Action

Brian E. Hall

Chinenye Nkemere

Elaine Tso

Mordecai Cargill

Victor Ruiz

Health

Dr. Amy Acton

Dr. Akram Boutros

Dr. Cliff Megerian

Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic

Emily Lundgard

Jazmin Long

Jean Polster

Rick Kemm

Modern City Hall

Bill Premier

Caroline J. Peak

Eden Giagnorio

Shannon Copfer Brace

Jimmie Corrigan

Neighborhoods

Joyce Pan Huang

Khrystalynn Shefton

Marilyn Burns

Ricardo Leon

Timothy L. Tramble

Tony F. Sias

Open Government

April Urban

Dan O’Malley

Leon A. Wilson

Nora Kelley

Safety

Fran Lally Jr.

Jeff Follmer

Myesha Crowe

Paul Melhuish

Sanford E. Watson

Timothy Sommerfelt

Talent

Elise Hara Auvil

Fran DiDonato

Kathryn M. Hall

Marquez L. Brown

Yentil Rawlinson

Operations Task Force

Coordinator: Kate Warren

Brad Whitehead

David Heller

Felton Thomas Jr.

James Rokakis

Jon Pinney

Lillian Kuri

Dean Lee Fisher

Marty McGann

Peter Truog

Randy McShephard

Rev. Dr. Stephen Rowan

Tania Menesse

Teresa Metcalf Beasley

Tom McNair

Public Safety Task Force

Coordinator: Melekte Melaku

Adam Hollingsworth

Dale Anglin

Edward M. Barksdale Jr.

Jeff Scott

LaTonya Goldsby

Michael Deemer

Samantha Soloman

Zack Reed

Rev. Anthony Small

