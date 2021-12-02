Justin Bibb names Cleveland mayoral transition advisors, seeks applicants for top city jobs
Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb named more than 80 transition advisors Wednesday to guide his administration as he prepares to take office next month.
The list includes former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, the head of the city police union, a founder of Black Lives Matter Cleveland, the leaders of the city’s three major hospital systems and many others.
“I’m proud of the talented team of proven leaders that are working together to deliver actionable recommendations for my administration,” Bibb said in a statement released by the transition. “The work we are putting in now will prepare us to hit the ground running in January.”
Bibb is also seeking applicants for top City Hall jobs: law director, finance director, chief operating officer, communications chief and human resources director.
The committees are focused on 10 topics: economic development, education, environment, equity, health, a modern City Hall, neighborhoods, open government, safety and talent.
Two task forces will focus on city operations and public safety, with the latter helping the incoming Bibb administration implement Issue 24, the police oversight charter amendment passed by voters in November.
Coordinating the public safety task force is Melekte Melaku, an organizing strategist with the ACLU of Ohio. Other members include former city councilman Zack Reed, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio CEO Jeff Scott, Black Lives Matter Cleveland President LaTonya Goldsby and Dr. Edward M. Barksdale Jr., the surgeon-in-chief at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.
Among the members of the safety committee are the leaders of the police, fire and EMS unions, as well as Myesha Crowe, who leads the violence interrupter group Peacemakers Alliance.
Leading the city operations task force is Kate Warren, a research fellow at the Center for Community Solutions who ran unsuccessfully for Cleveland City Council in Ward 13 this year.
Also on the operations task force are Cleveland Public Library Director Felton Thomas, former county treasurer Jim Rokakis and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress CEO Tania Menesse, in addition to others.
In addition to Acton, Bibb’s health committee includes MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, University Hospitals CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, among others.
Bibb’s education advisors include Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Cleveland Teachers Union President Shari Obrenski, in addition to others.
The mayor-elect will need to raise money for the transition effort. In early November, his campaign treasurer formed a transition fund with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. State law requires the fund to disclose donors and spending by Jan. 15.
See the full list of committee members below:
Economic Development
April Miller Boise
Ariane Kirkpatrick
David Gilbert
Jade Davis
Millie I. Caraballo
Education
Alex B. Johnson
Ann Mullin
Eric S. Gordon
Helen Williams
Holly Trifiro
Rosa Morales Cruz
Shari Obrenski
Sonya Pryor-Jones
Environment
Angie Schmitt
Brian Zimmerman
Dan Brown
Dr. Aparna Bole
Shanelle Smith Whigham
Equity in Action
Brian E. Hall
Chinenye Nkemere
Elaine Tso
Mordecai Cargill
Victor Ruiz
Health
Dr. Amy Acton
Dr. Akram Boutros
Dr. Cliff Megerian
Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic
Emily Lundgard
Jazmin Long
Jean Polster
Rick Kemm
Modern City Hall
Bill Premier
Caroline J. Peak
Eden Giagnorio
Shannon Copfer Brace
Jimmie Corrigan
Neighborhoods
Joyce Pan Huang
Khrystalynn Shefton
Marilyn Burns
Ricardo Leon
Timothy L. Tramble
Tony F. Sias
Open Government
April Urban
Dan O’Malley
Leon A. Wilson
Nora Kelley
Safety
Fran Lally Jr.
Jeff Follmer
Myesha Crowe
Paul Melhuish
Sanford E. Watson
Timothy Sommerfelt
Talent
Elise Hara Auvil
Fran DiDonato
Kathryn M. Hall
Marquez L. Brown
Yentil Rawlinson
Operations Task Force
Coordinator: Kate Warren
Brad Whitehead
David Heller
Felton Thomas Jr.
James Rokakis
Jon Pinney
Lillian Kuri
Dean Lee Fisher
Marty McGann
Peter Truog
Randy McShephard
Rev. Dr. Stephen Rowan
Tania Menesse
Teresa Metcalf Beasley
Tom McNair
Public Safety Task Force
Coordinator: Melekte Melaku
Adam Hollingsworth
Dale Anglin
Edward M. Barksdale Jr.
Jeff Scott
LaTonya Goldsby
Michael Deemer
Samantha Soloman
Zack Reed
Rev. Anthony Small
