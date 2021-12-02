© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Jim Renacci picks movie producer as running mate in Ohio governor's race

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published December 2, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST
Jim Renacci (right) introduces Joe Knopp (left) as his running mate in their bid for the Republican nomination in the Ohio governor's race.
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
Jim Renacci (right) introduces Joe Knopp (left) as his running mate in their bid for the Republican nomination in the Ohio governor's race.

Former Congressman Jim Renacci, a Republican, announced his running mate in his bid to be Ohio's governor will be Joe Knopp.

Knopp, an Air Force veteran, was born in Philadelphia but now lives in Springboro.

His production company recently released the pro-Donald Trump film, "The Trump I Know."

Other credits include the anti-abortion movie "Unplanned" and "I Can Only Imagine,” one of the highest grossing faith-based films.

Renacci, a Northeast Ohio Congressman from 2011 to 2019, touts Knopp's status as an outsider with no political experience.

"The two of us are outside businesspeople who understand that we can't keep going down the same road of career politicians who don't really know how to change anything and that's the reason our state is failing so bad today," Renacci said.

Renacci says he and Knopp will campaign around the state with a focus on reducing spending, cutting taxes, and fixing corruption.

Renacci is running a far-right campaign against several Republican candidates, including current Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) and central Ohio farmer and businessman Joe Blystone.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJim RenacciJoe KnoppOhio Governor's RaceElection 2022
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content