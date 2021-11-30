© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Some are urging the Ohio Republican Party to avoid endorsing candidates now

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 30, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST
Recent gathering of backers of some non-establishments Ohio GOP candidates at Alum Creek Park, Ohio (credit Jo ingles)
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Recent gathering of backers of some non-establishments Ohio GOP candidates at Alum Creek Park, Ohio (credit Jo ingles)

A group that is backing some of the candidates running against Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and other established GOP officeholders is urging the state party not to endorse anyone in next year’s spring primary. The group says if the party makes endorsements, the endorsed candidates will get Ohio Republican Party money, donor lists, administrative support, and much more. And the group says that makes it almost impossible for unendorsed candidates to win the primary election.

Republicans who have been critical of DeWine and other top GOP officeholders are backing their own slate of candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, and more. Some of these candidates are considered long shots. But a group backing them is urging the Ohio Republican Party’s State Central Committee to avoid endorsing candidates for the May primary at its meeting Friday. A spokeswoman for the party says endorsements are not on this Friday’s agenda but she wouldn’t comment on whether the party might decide to endorse candidates in the future.
