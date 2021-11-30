© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio to use new technology to get more adoptable kids in forever homes

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 30, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted talks about the new technology that will be used to connect kids to permanent homes faster
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted talks about the new technology that will be used to connect kids to permanent homes more quickly.

There are 16,000 kids in foster care in Ohio and around 3,100 who are awaiting adoption now. And Ohio will become the first state in the country to use new mapping tool technology to help place adoptable kids in forever homes.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who himself was adopted at a young age, says this new technology will help caseworkers find people who might be willing to adopt a child.

“It includes comprehensive reporting with features such as contact information with current and past addresses and phone numbers and all known associated relatives and neighbors,” Husted said.

Husted says it provides a tool that uses public information from more than 300 sources. Court-appointed special advocates and other caregivers will also have access to information. And Husted says it will save children's services professionals time and money.

“Gone are the days of them having to map out family trees and contact information on their own. This technology does it for them and then makes it widely available to other professionals,” Husted said.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
