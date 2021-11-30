Ohio lawmakers are trying to crack down on catalytic converter theft

Ohio is trying to crack down on catalytic converter theft. Catalytic converters contain a precious metal and is increasingly the target of thieves looking to resell them at scrap yards. Ohio House Bill 408 focuses on companies that buy these stolen parts. Rep. Bob Young of Green is the bill’s sponsor.

“Any entity, which would be an individual person like you or I or a business, is gonna have to show proof of ownership for each and every one of those converters.," Young said. "And basically what’s gonna happen is you’re gonna need a title to a vehicle when you scrap the vehicle that has a catalytic converter on it.”

Young hopes to have a hearing on the bill by early next year. Any business owners found violating the law could face a fine of up $50,000.

