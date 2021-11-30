© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

LaRose wants Ohio Supreme Court to expedite Congressional map lawsuit

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published November 30, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Voter rights advocates scrutinize the Congressional district map proposed by Republican lawmakers.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) is weighing-in on the legal challenge to the state's new Congressional district map, with the filing deadline looming.

"Time is of the essence," was in the first line of a brief filed by Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) on behalf of LaRose in the Ohio Supreme Court.

LaRose says the court schedule proposed by plaintiffs in the case against Ohio's new Congressional district map does not give enough time for candidates to file their petition or for boards of elections to prepare ballots.

The plaintiffs suggested a court schedule that ends with oral arguments on February 8, 2022. LaRose would rather have the last step before oral arguments happen by December 23, 2021.

The same bill that created the new map, SB258, also moved the filing deadline for U.S. House of Representative candidates to March 4, 2022. The filing deadline was originally February 2, 2022, that's 90 days prior to the May 3, 2022 primary. However, the bill goes into effect February 19, 2022.

A national Democratic group claims the Congressional map that creates 12 out of 15 districts that heavily favor or lean in favor of Republicans is unconstitutional. Only two districts in Ohio strongly favor Democratic candidates.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
