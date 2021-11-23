© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Opponents of new Congressional map accuse GOP leaders of violating the constitution

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published November 23, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Committee meets for hearing on proposed Congressional district maps earlier in November.

The National Redistricting Action Fund has filed a legal challenge in the Ohio Supreme Court.

The group, an affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, says the new map violates the new reforms placed in the Ohio Constitution by voters in 2018.

The map was signed into law over the weekend by Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio).

It creates 12 districts that heavily favor or lean in favor of Republicans. That's 80% of the districts in a state that voted for Donald Trump with 53% of the vote.

The group says the map unduly splits counties and municipalities for "no discernible reason other than minimizing Democratic voting power."

For example, voters in overwhelmingly Democratic Cincinnati are carved out of the rest of Hamilton County and placed with voters in more conservative Warren County.

Republican leaders, including DeWine, said the map follows the constitution.
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
