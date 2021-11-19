© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Bipartisan bill to allow Ohio's schools to educate kids about sexual abuse hits a snag

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 19, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST
child with head buried in hands
Cameleonseye
/
Shutterstock
The Center for Christian Virtue is now opposing the bill that passed the Ohio House with bipartisan support earlier this year.

At least three dozen states have passed a law that requires age-appropriate instruction of child sexual abuse education prevention in schools. And a similar bill is in an Ohio Senate committee now.

There was bipartisan support when the House passed the bill earlier this year. But Aaron Baer with the Center for Christian Virtue says his group is opposed because the bill doesn’t have an opt-out requirement for parents and doesn’t prevent some groups from providing the educational materials.

“A lot of this curriculum, the sexual violence prevention, is the same people like Planned Parenthood or SEICUS (Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States)
that want to teach inappropriate sexual curriculum to children at young ages,” Baer said.

As written, the bill gives the Ohio Department of Education authority to choose the resources for age-appropriate training on sexual abuse and violence prevention.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
