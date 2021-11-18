Ohio House sends Congressional district map to DeWine

It's now up to Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) whether to sign off on a new Congressional district map that gives Republicans an advantage in 12 of Ohio's 15 districts for four years.

In that House vote, every Democrat and four Republicans voted against the plan.

Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) says the Republican-drawn Congressional map goes against the anti-gerrymandering reforms passed by voters three years ago.

"So let's be for real; that is not what people voted for on May of 2018. They deserve better. We need to do better. And we need to absolutely vote this mess down," Howse said on the House floor.

Rep. Kyle Koehler was one of the Republican legislators voting against the map, here’s why —> https://t.co/TFBJdlJHRv — Andy Chow (@andy_chow) November 18, 2021

Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) says Ohio is a "red state," electing Republicans in most of the statewide races for a decade. He says there are things that matter just as much as the partisan breakdown of a district, such as any given candidate.

"Fair, ladies and gentlemen, is in the eyes of the beholder. We have followed the Constitution. We have done our duty," Seitz said.

The map draws 15 Congressional districts in Ohio. Republican voters outnumber Democratic voters by more than 20% in five districts and by more than 10% in two districts. Another five districts, that fall within a 10% margin, lean in favor of Republicans. That's according to "Dave's Redistricting," a national tool to analyze new maps.

There are only two districts in the Congressional map approved by the Ohio Senate that heavily favor Democrats. Those districts are in Franklin County and Cuyahoga County.

Voter rights groups are now petitioning DeWine to veto the bill, which must be signed by the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.