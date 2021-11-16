The registration deadline for the first Vax-2-School lottery drawing is looming

Ohio residents between the age of 5 and 25 who have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine are eligible to be entered into a sweepstake to win educational scholarships. It’s the state’s second attempt to boost vaccination rates through a lottery. And the deadline for the first drawing is coming this Sunday.

There are 150 $10,000 scholarships up for grabs and five $100,000 scholarships. They can be used at any Ohio college, trade school, or for any educational post-high school training program. Ohio Dept of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says the deadlines for the drawings are coming up soon.

“The first is November 21 followed by November 28th and then December 1st. If you register by November 21st, you are eligible for all of the drawings,” Vanderhoff says.

The state announced the Vax-2-School program in September but delayed the drawings till shots for kids 5-11 were approved by the CDC.

