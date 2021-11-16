© 2021 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

The registration deadline for the first Vax-2-School lottery drawing is looming

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 16, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST
A person getting a COVID vaccine
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A person getting a COVID vaccine

Ohio residents between the age of 5 and 25 who have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine are eligible to be entered into a sweepstake to win educational scholarships. It’s the state’s second attempt to boost vaccination rates through a lottery. And the deadline for the first drawing is coming this Sunday.

There are 150 $10,000 scholarships up for grabs and five $100,000 scholarships. They can be used at any Ohio college, trade school, or for any educational post-high school training program. Ohio Dept of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says the deadlines for the drawings are coming up soon.

“The first is November 21 followed by November 28th and then December 1st. If you register by November 21st, you are eligible for all of the drawings,” Vanderhoff says.

The state announced the Vax-2-School program in September but delayed the drawings till shots for kids 5-11 were approved by the CDC.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

