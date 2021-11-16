Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish will not seek reelection to a third term.

In a YouTube video released Tuesday announcing his decision, Budish cited the need to set a term limit precedent and a desire to spend time with his family.

“I respect the limits of public service. And leaders must know when it’s the right time to step aside and pass the torch to new leadership with fresh ideas,” he said in the video. “It should never be about us. It should always be about the people we serve.”

Budish was elected to the county’s top leadership position in 2014, succeeding the county’s first executive Ed FitzGerald who ran for governor during his first term. Residents voted in 2009 to change the county’s government structure to an executive and council, replacing the board of three commissioners.

“Two terms, eight years. That’s the right amount of time to serve as county executive,” Budish said.

But, Budish added, he still had work to do in the remaining 14 months of his administration, including launching a utility department to build microgrids that keep the lights on in specific business districts if the larger power grid goes down. The idea was originally included in the region’s bid to attract Amazon’s new headquarters in 2017.

Budish also plans to focus on attracting businesses and workforce to the region. He said he would invite candidates for his position to meet with him to discuss the county’s future.

“Leadership means serving in a way that promotes the best interests of the community both today and tomorrow,” he said. “I want to make it as smooth a transition to the next executive as possible.”

Earlier this year, Democrat Chris Ronayne stepped down from his leadership position at University Circle Inc. to launch his campaign for county executive.

The 68-year-old Budish said after his term ends, he plans to spend time with his wife Amy, his children and grandchildren.

“I’ve devoted myself to community service for the last 15 years working seven days a week, nights and weekends,” he said. “And now is the right time to rebalance my priorities.”

