Government & Politics

Summit County could raise sewer rates beginning in 2022

WKSU | By Mason Lawlor
Published November 15, 2021 at 5:05 AM EST
Summit County
Summit County customers will still pay less than comparable providers of sewer services, according to Greta Johnson.

Summit County Council will consider raising the county’s sewer rates for the first time in a decade at its meeting Monday.

The legislation, introduced last week, comes as sewage costs continue to rise in Northeast Ohio. Greta Johnson, spokeswoman for County Executive Ilene Shapiro, says operating costs have more than doubled in the past 10 years.

“In order to get in the black, we have to undertake this and ask council to consider it. This year, we are looking at transferring between $2 and $3 million dollars from our general fund to our sewer fund and that’s not sustainable moving forward,” Johnson said.

She says Summit County customers will still pay less than customers in other counties. If approved, the increase would go into effect in January.

Mason Lawlor
Mason Lawlor is a senior studying journalism at Kent State University, with a minor in entrepreneurship. He has been a reporter for The Kent Stater for three semesters covering sports and the city of Kent.
