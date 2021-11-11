© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

A bill that would make sports betting legal in Ohio is still in limbo

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 11, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST
a sports gambling venue in Las Vegas
NYCStock
/
Shutterstock.com
Customers visit a sports gambling venue in Las Vegas. A bill that would legalize sports betting in Ohio is still in negotiations.

Sports betting in Ohio has been tied up in debate for months, since the Senate added its sports gambling bill to a House measure on veterans’ ID cards this summer. The House rejected that change. Now, the legislation is in the conference committee. And there is a sticking point in those negotiations.

The bill would put sports gambling under the Casino Control Commission, allowing for one brick and mortar sportsbook in each of Ohio’s three big cities and 33 others around the state. Republican Sen. Pres. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says he doesn’t want to give too much of an edge to out-of-state casino operators who have a constitutional monopoly.

“That’s a huge advantage for those folks, and I don’t think we should continue to extend these advantages to these out-of-state gambling interests. We ought to have an opportunity for the folks in Ohio, if we are going to have sports betting which I think is inevitable, it is really that one issue that is holding it up,” Huffman said.

But there are still questions about whether gambling can be expanded this way or if it must be done through the Ohio Lottery Commission, which many House members have wanted.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politicssports gamblingSports bettingOhio Casino Control CommissionOhio Lottery CommissionSenate President Matt Huffman
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content