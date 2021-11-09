© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Text messages between former FirstEnergy execs lead to calls for new audit

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published November 9, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST
FirstEnergy headquarters in downtown Akron
Tim Ruddell
/
WKSU
A text message conversation between former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and former FirstEnergy Advisors manager Dennis Chack has once again prompted the calling for an audit into possible corporate separation violations between FirstEnergy and its affiliates.

The office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel is calling for an investigation into text messages exchanged by former top executives at FirstEnergy.

The OCC is renewing its call for an audit to look into possible corporate separation violations between FirstEnergy and its affiliates.

This is based on a text exchange it obtained between former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and Dennis Chack, former manager of a FirstEnergy affiliate known as FirstEnergy Advisors.

The two men text about the goals of their companies with Jones saying then-PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo will "get it done" for them.

Jones goes on to say Randazzo "cannot just jettison" the process because there was "a lot of talk going on in the halls of PUCO about does he work there or for us?"

Text messages between former FirstEnergy executives
Text messages between former FirstEnergy executives

The text included several priorities for FirstEnergy, including decoupling, the significantly excessive earnings test, and the distribution modernization rider.

In September 2020, the OCC called for an audit into FirstEnergy's relationship with FirstEnergy Advisors.

The new filing with the PUCO by the OCC, joined by the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, says, "Because the auditor has not had the opportunity to investigate the recently disclosed communications seemingly between regulated and non-regulated senior officials and the effect of the House Bill 6 scandal on corporate separations, the audit should be supplemented."

FirstEnergy has said it bribed Randazzo with $4 million before he became chair. Randazzo has said he did nothing wrong, and he has yet to be charged with a crime.

A previous audit into FirstEnergy's corporate separation found a few "minor non-compliance issues."
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsFirst EnergyPUCO Office of the Ohio Consumers' CounselSam RandazzoFirst Energy CEO Chuck JonesDennis ChackFirstEnergy Advisors
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content