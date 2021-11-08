Sen. Rob Portman travels to U.K. to negotiate trade agreement
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is in the U.K. this week to work on a trade agreement between the two countries.
Portman is co-chair of the U.K. Trade Caucus, along with Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del).
Both have been working on a trade agreement between the U.K. and the U.S. since 2018. Portman says now is the time to get it done.
Portman on potential UK trade agreement
“We have so much in common in terms of our labor market, environmental provisions, and so on," Portman said. "Things that normally stand in the way of a trade agreement.”
He says that this agreement with the U.K. could be a stepping stone to enacting other agreements with the E.U.