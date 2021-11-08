© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Sen. Rob Portman travels to U.K. to negotiate trade agreement

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published November 8, 2021 at 5:05 AM EST
Photo of Sen. Rob Portman
U.S. Senate
After three years of working on a trade deal with the U.K., Sen. Rob Portman says it's time to reach an agreement. He says a trade agreement with the U.K. could lead to one with the E.U. in the future.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is in the U.K. this week to work on a trade agreement between the two countries.

Portman is co-chair of the U.K. Trade Caucus, along with Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del).

Both have been working on a trade agreement between the U.K. and the U.S. since 2018. Portman says now is the time to get it done.

Portman on potential UK trade agreement

“We have so much in common in terms of our labor market, environmental provisions, and so on," Portman said. "Things that normally stand in the way of a trade agreement.”

He says that this agreement with the U.K. could be a stepping stone to enacting other agreements with the E.U.

Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
