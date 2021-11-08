© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio lawmakers prepare for next step in Congressional redistricting

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published November 8, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST
Senate Local Government and Elections committee hearing
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Senate Local Government and Elections committee has a hearing on proposed Congressional district maps.

Ohio House and Senate leaders are preparing to meet in order to put together a new Congressional district map.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers from both chambers will be part of the joint committee, which is required to have public hearings on a proposed Congressional map.

Voter rights advocates have criticized the maps put forth by Republicans saying the maps strongly favor the GOP and leave only two districts that lean in favor of Democrats.

Catherine Turcer, Common Cause Ohio, says it's important for citizens to keep fighting against gerrymandering.

"Yes, we're tired, but we're gonna keep going because, of course, voters deserve better," she said.

A 10-year map requires bipartisan support, but the legislature could pass a four-year map with a simple majority, which the Republicans have in the House and Senate.
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
