Ohio lawmakers prepare for next step in Congressional redistricting

Ohio House and Senate leaders are preparing to meet in order to put together a new Congressional district map.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers from both chambers will be part of the joint committee, which is required to have public hearings on a proposed Congressional map.

Voter rights advocates have criticized the maps put forth by Republicans saying the maps strongly favor the GOP and leave only two districts that lean in favor of Democrats.

Catherine Turcer, Common Cause Ohio, says it's important for citizens to keep fighting against gerrymandering.

"Yes, we're tired, but we're gonna keep going because, of course, voters deserve better," she said.

A 10-year map requires bipartisan support, but the legislature could pass a four-year map with a simple majority, which the Republicans have in the House and Senate.

