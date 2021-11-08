© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio bill to limit water pressure in pools and splash pads is gaining steam

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST
toddler plays at splash pad
Christin Lola
/
Shutterstock.Com
The proposed bill limits the water pressure allowed in pools and splash pads in an attempt to avoid injuries to children.

An Ohio Senate committee is set to take up a bill tomorrow that would limit the water pressure allowed in swimming pools and splash pads.

The House passed the bill last month that would limit water pressure settings for splash pads and pools. Now, it will have its first hearing in the Senate Government Budget committee.

The bipartisan bill is named after McKenna Day, a Cincinnati girl who suffered serious internal injuries from the high water pressure in a splash pad in 2019, when she was 7 years old. The bill passed the House overwhelmingly, with only eight Republicans voting against it.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
