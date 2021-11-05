Ohio Governor DeWine and First Lady remain quarantined and are testing negative following COVID exposure

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 late Wednesday afternoon, despite learning earlier that morning that they had been exposed through close contact with two infected staffers.

Gov. DeWine says he was in the car with the two infected staff members for a good period of time before they found out they were positive for the virus. DeWine says he was on his way to Akron Wednesday morning when he found out.

“We both decided the best thing to do is to just pull back and not risk exposing someone. So we are going to be tested every day,” he said.

DeWine says the most recent COVID tests they have taken have come back negative and both he and Fran feel fine. The DeWines and the two staff members who have the virus right now have been fully vaccinated and the DeWines have had their COVID boosters.

