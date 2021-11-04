WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.
DeWine discusses COVID exposure at press briefing
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has scheduled a press briefing to answer questions regarding his recent COVID-19 exposure. The Governor announced yesterday that he was canceling public events through the weekend after he was exposed to COVID-19 by staff members. Both the governor and first lady tested negative for COVID while monitoring their exposures.
November 4, 2021 - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Press COVID19 Update