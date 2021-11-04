© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

DeWine discusses COVID exposure at press briefing

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published November 4, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has scheduled a press briefing to answer questions regarding his recent COVID-19 exposure. The Governor announced yesterday that he was canceling public events through the weekend after he was exposed to COVID-19 by staff members. Both the governor and first lady tested negative for COVID while monitoring their exposures.

November 4, 2021 - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Press COVID19 Update

Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014. He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor. His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer: a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies. Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
