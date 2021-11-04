Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announces his resignation

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Willaims has confirmed he is resigning, though it's not clear exactly when.

"This is my last official act as the chief of this division," Williams said in an emotional announcement at a police awards ceremony Thursday. "I’m going to miss you guys."

Williams said he previously told Mayor Frank Jackson and members of the command staff about his decision, tied to the election of a new mayor.

"This summer when the mayor announced that he would not run… I talked to him after that and basically said, ‘If you’re not running, Mayor, I’m out the door with you.' And I meant that."

Williams praised the force for its handling of difficult events during his tenure, including the throngs of people in Downtown Cleveland during the Cavs' championship parade in 2016 and for peacekeeping during the Republican National Convention that same summer.

"I’m going to miss you because you do a great job," Williams said, wiping away tears. "You make us proud and you get out there and you do a great job for us day in and day out. And people don’t realize how hard it is, but I do and I thank you for that and I appreciate that."

Cleveland's Mayor-elect Justin Bibb has said previously he would replace Williams.

