© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here for Election 2021 Coverage and Results
Government & Politics

Local races drive voters to the polls in Summit County

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia,
Andrew Meyer
Published November 3, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT
IMG_7491.jpg
Andrew Meyer
/
WKSU
Flags line the walkway to a polling station in Hudson, Ohio.

This year's election in Summit County mirrored much of what was going on around Ohio with local races for the most part being at the top of the ticket.

A number of communities held elections for council or mayor. In Cuyahoga Falls, Mayor Don Walters took almost 70 percent of the vote in easily securing a third term with a victory over Republican Meri Stemple.

The race for Stow Court Clerk also went to a Democrat – incumbent Amber Zibritosky – over Republican and former Stow Councilman Mike Rasor. Rasor narrowly lost to Casey Weinstein in a 2018 race for an Ohio House of Representatives seat.

In Hudson, three at-large council seats were up on Tuesday, including a bid by the lone incumbent in this year's race -- Nicole Kowalski. She was re-elected along with newcomers Chris Banweg and Karen Heater, who was born in Hudson. Heater says her primary concerns include how the city communicates with residents, as well as modernizing the zoning code, which she describes as "outdated."

"They've been patchworked to try to fit different types of commercial and residential construction in places that may not make the most sense," Heater said. "There's not a lot of property left to develop, and I think we need to be thoughtful in how we plan for the next 20 years."

There was one federal race before some of Summit County's voters. Longtime congresswoman Marcia Fudge (D) represented Ohio's 11th Congressional District which includes Cleveland along with parts of Akron. Fudge was tapped by President Joe Biden to be his HUD secretary. In the special election to fill the remainder of Fudge's term, Shontel Brown easily defeated her Republican challenger, LaVerne Gore throughout the entire district including by an almost two-to-one margin in voting districts in Summit County.

Get complete Summit County election results here.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2021Summit County
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014. He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor. His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer: a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies. Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer