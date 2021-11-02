Mike Carey Wins Ohio's 15th Congressional District Election

Mike Carey has been declared the projected winner over Allison Russo for Ohio's 15th congressional district.

The seat in the U.S. House of Representatives became open after former representative Steve Stivers resigned from congress in April for a position as the president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Carey, a coal lobbyist who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will be holding public office for the first time in his career. His opponent Allison Russo has served as a State Representative for Ohio's 24th district since 2018.

The 15th congressional district has been gerrymandered to favor a Republican and has had a republican in office for 54 out of the last 60 years. The district includes parts of urban and suburban Columbus and extends south into rural Appalachia Ohio.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.