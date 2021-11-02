Justin Bibb will be Cleveland's next mayor

Updated: 11:24 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

Justin M. Bibb was elected mayor of Cleveland on Tuesday, paving the way for a handoff of power between the city’s longest-tenured leader and a 34-year-old newcomer who promised a fresh start.

“Throughout this campaign I’ve said that now was the time for bold, new, dynamic, visionary leadership, and the voters of Cleveland have said we have a mandate for change across this city,” Bibb told supporters at his victory party at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

In mailers, at doorsteps and in small backyard gatherings across the city, the Bibb campaign argued that the times demanded a break with the past – and that Bibb was the man to deliver it. By a plurality in the primary and a majority in the general election, Cleveland voters took him up on that offer.

Bibb’s opponent, eight-year Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, had run on his experience and accomplishments in office. He was supported by four-term Mayor Frank Jackson. A crafty political fighter, Kelley entered the race bruised from past battles with populist challenges to his and Jackson’s authority.

Kelley had sought to distinguish his years in office from Bibb’s freshness. Bibb did the same – and he found substantial support among the millennial young professionals who have flocked to the city in the last decade.

“Don’t tell me young people can’t roll up their sleeves and make change in this city,” Bibb told supporters Tuesday night. “Do not tell me that.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

