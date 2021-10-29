© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Says This Time He May Sign Bill Expanding Ohio's Fireworks Laws

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published October 29, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT
A display of fireworks for sale in a central Ohio fireworks store
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A display of fireworks for sale in a central Ohio fireworks store. Many of them are currently not legal to set off in the state but can be purchased here.

A second try at expanding Ohio’s fireworks law may get signed by the governor, after he vetoed a similar bill over the summer.

A measure that’s very similar to the vetoed one has passed the House and Senate, and now awaits Gov. Mike DeWine's signature.

The bill would allow the firing of Roman candles, bottle rockets and other fireworks on more than 15 holidays including New Year’s Eve and Day, Juneteenth, Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends and the three days around July 4.

DeWine said he doesn't want to see an expansion of fireworks laws but said his office worked with lawmakers to change this bill.

“No final decision but I’m inclined to sign it, quite candidly, because the other option is a much worse bill in my opinion," DeWine said to reporters after a meeting with the British ambassador.

The other option is for lawmakers to override DeWine’s veto on the earlier bill, which they have the votes to do.

Both the previous bill and this bill passed by veto-proof majorities.

DeWine raised concerns about fireworks safety in that veto, which came just after Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks was killed in a fireworks-related accident in Michigan.
Tags

Government & PoliticsfireworksGov. Mike DeWinefireworks safetyholidays
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
