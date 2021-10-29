DeWine Says This Time He May Sign Bill Expanding Ohio's Fireworks Laws

A second try at expanding Ohio’s fireworks law may get signed by the governor, after he vetoed a similar bill over the summer.

A measure that’s very similar to the vetoed one has passed the House and Senate, and now awaits Gov. Mike DeWine's signature.

The bill would allow the firing of Roman candles, bottle rockets and other fireworks on more than 15 holidays including New Year’s Eve and Day, Juneteenth, Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends and the three days around July 4.

DeWine said he doesn't want to see an expansion of fireworks laws but said his office worked with lawmakers to change this bill.

“No final decision but I’m inclined to sign it, quite candidly, because the other option is a much worse bill in my opinion," DeWine said to reporters after a meeting with the British ambassador.

.@GovMikeDeWine says he’s “inclined to sign” bill allowing setting off bottle rockets, Roman candles & other fireworks on over 20 days, including New Year's Eve and July 4 wknd. Says he’s not in favor of expanded fireworks laws, but bill is improved over bill he vetoed last yr. pic.twitter.com/q8nwyzfj6J — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) October 28, 2021

The other option is for lawmakers to override DeWine’s veto on the earlier bill, which they have the votes to do.

Both the previous bill and this bill passed by veto-proof majorities.

DeWine raised concerns about fireworks safety in that veto, which came just after Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks was killed in a fireworks-related accident in Michigan.

