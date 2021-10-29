© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Audit Finds More Details in Ohio Unemployment Overpayments and Fraud

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow,
Jo Ingles
Published October 29, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
State Auditor Keith Faber (R-Ohio)
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
State Auditor Keith Faber (R-Ohio) says the state needs more controls to prevent similar situations with overpayments and fraud in the future.

A state audit says changes to the federal requirements for unemployment compensation and a lack of controls led to the state doling out $3.8 billion in overpayments and fraud for jobless claims.

State Auditor Keith Faber (R-Ohio) says there were nearly 86,000 potential instances where the payments went to someone in prison and 141,000 potential instances of money going to someone who's dead.

The audit also says people filed for unemployment under fake names such as "Adidas," "Dummy," and "Demon."

Faber says the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services did not have the proper security system in place to prevent scams and that other state agencies need to pay attention.

"We can't have major payment systems that don't have the proper security protocols in place, that don't have the controls in place to stop untoward actors," Faber said.

Ohio's unemployment program took on a huge influx of submissions during the COVID-19 pandemic. And Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder admits the state’s unemployment system simply wasn’t equipped to respond to the massive changes. He says the state had already begun the process of getting a new system prior to COVID.

“We are in the process of implementing that system that will be cloud-based, much more scalable, modern coding language and those kinds of things to be able to respond to increased demands in that system in the future,” Damschroder said.

Many Ohioans who needed unemployment during the pandemic couldn’t get it on a timely basis if at all.
