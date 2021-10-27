Sen. Portman is Confident Infrastructure Bill Will Help Supply Chain

Ohio’s Republican senator says passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill will help with the current supply chain issues.

Sen. Rob Portman says the bill invests billions of dollars in port modernization, freight rail, waterway transportation, highways and airports, which he says will alleviate the pressure on the supply chain.

Portman urges Congress to pass the infrastructure bill. Listen • 0:08

“This legislation, the infrastructure bill, directly effects what’s going on with the supply chain. It’s a crisis, and it’s time for us to act,” Portman said.

The infrastructure bill also provides investments in drinking water, the Great Lakes and broadband expansion.

Portman says he’s disappointed that House Democrats are stopping the bill from passing in order to pass the budget reconciliation bill. He says he and other Republicans are unlikely to support that bill because it increases taxes.

