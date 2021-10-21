© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Republican Party's Headquarters Makes Tax Liens List

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 21, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT
Ohio Republican Party headquarters, Columbus, Ohio
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The Ohio Republican Party headquarters property in Columbus will not be sold now that the party paid its taxes in full to the Franklin County Treasurer's Office.

The Ohio Republican Party's headquarters, at the corner of 5th and Rich streets in downtown Columbus, appeared on the list of liens for sale next month because taxes on it had not been paid in full. Franklin County Treasurer spokesman Bob Vitale said properties on that list have been in arrears for a while.

"If someone has a debt for more than 18 months, the property becomes eligible to go into that sale," he said.

Vitale said the Ohio Republican Party didn't pay taxes for the second half of 2019, didn't pay any taxes in 2020, and didn't pay taxes for the first half of this calendar year. The ORP paid a total of $48,938.01 in August but still owed a total of $3,501.92 in outstanding fees and assessments.

Ohio Republican Party property tax payment for August 2021
Ohio Republican Party property tax payment for August 2021

The Statehouse News Bureau contacted the party Thursday morning to see why it was on the list. Vitale said payment for $3,501.92 was made around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a couple of hours after the Statehouse News Bureau first contacted the party. Vitale said this payment means the party's tax bill is now up to date.

Statement from Tricia McLaughlin of the Ohio Republican Party
Tricia McLaughlin
Statement from Tricia McLaughlin of the Ohio Republican Party

screen-shot-2021-10-21-at-5.15.10%20PM.png
Matt Keyes
Statement from Matt Keyes of the Ohio Democratic Party

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
