Ohio Republican Party's Headquarters Makes Tax Liens List

The Ohio Republican Party's headquarters, at the corner of 5th and Rich streets in downtown Columbus, appeared on the list of liens for sale next month because taxes on it had not been paid in full. Franklin County Treasurer spokesman Bob Vitale said properties on that list have been in arrears for a while.

"If someone has a debt for more than 18 months, the property becomes eligible to go into that sale," he said.

Vitale said the Ohio Republican Party didn't pay taxes for the second half of 2019, didn't pay any taxes in 2020, and didn't pay taxes for the first half of this calendar year. The ORP paid a total of $48,938.01 in August but still owed a total of $3,501.92 in outstanding fees and assessments.

The Statehouse News Bureau contacted the party Thursday morning to see why it was on the list. Vitale said payment for $3,501.92 was made around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a couple of hours after the Statehouse News Bureau first contacted the party. Vitale said this payment means the party's tax bill is now up to date.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

