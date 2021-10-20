© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lawmakers Want to Let Teens Work Later on a School Night

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published October 20, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT
help wanted sign
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The current law in Ohio prevents some younger teens from working past 7 p.m. on school nights. A bill would change these teens working hours to 9 p.m.

The bill would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work until 9 p.m. on a school night.

Current law says those teenagers have to stop working at 7 p.m. when they have school the next day.

Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) says the bill, SB251, requires approval by parents.

"They're still not able to work and go to school and work more than 40 hours a week so this is something that will be manageable for the individuals as students, but also the parents as well to be able to have control of what their kids are doing after school," Maharath said.

The senator says different business groups, including the Ohio Restaurant Association, are behind the bill.

She notes the service industry has struggled to find workers, forcing some shops to close earlier in the day than usual.
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
