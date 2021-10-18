Bill Allows Athletic Trainers to Do More to Help Injured or Ill Athletes

Ohio’s law that spells out what athletic trainers can and cannot do hasn’t been updated for 30 years. But a new bill that does just that is close to becoming law.

Most of the more than 2,300 state-licensed athletic trainers have master’s degrees and have undergone training to immediately respond to life-threatening situations. Yet Republican Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township) says they haven’t been allowed to administer basic life-saving treatments when seconds count.

“Despite having the training to successfully administer an IV, a trainer must wait for an EMT to arrive, potentially to the detriment of a patient. And despite having the necessary pharmacological training to provide over-the-counter drugs like aspirin, the current practice act prohibits this," Carfagna said.

The bill overwhelmingly passed the House and Senate. It’s now heading to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.