Lawmakers Are Considering Dropping Training Requirements to Carry Concealed Weapons

Many witnesses lined up to testify on a bill in the Ohio House that would remove training requirements to carry a concealed weapon.

Laura Robertson-Boyd with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America was among the 100 opponents to submit testimony against the bill that would strip the required eight hours of training before getting a concealed carry license.

She said her group supports the ability to carry a concealed weapon.

"But we believe they should undergo a background check, get a permit, and undergo training to do so. It's a simple system that keeps us all safe," Robertson-Boyd said.

The bill would allow anyone 21 and older to carry a hidden weapon in a place that does not already prohibit firearms, unless that person is forbidden by Ohio or federal law to have a gun.

Rob Sexton with Buckeye Firearms Association said permitless carry, which groups against gun regulations also call "constitutional carry," extends gun rights.

"I can carry openly without any kind of permit whatsoever, but if I do I'm called provocative, so if I conceal it so to not be provocative somehow that's not constitutionally protected," Sexton said.

House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) said this is an issue that deserves consideration but didn't say if it'll come to a vote any time soon.

