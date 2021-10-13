Republicans Offer Their Own Proposal to Legalize Pot in Ohio

House Republicans are introducing a bill to legalize marijuana for personal use for adults 21 years old and older.

Rep. Jamie Callender (R-Concord) says this is the first time someone from his party has proposed a bill to legalize marijuana for personal use.

He says a challenge to getting the bill passed by the GOP-dominated House is to dispel the stigma around pot.

"There's some real strong arguments that we're in a different time now than we were. We know a lot more and quite frankly society is in a different place than it was 20 years ago," said Callender, who is introducing the bill with co-sponsor Rep. Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville).

The GOP bill would make marijuana legal for non-medicinal use. The proposal currently caps the amount of marijuana possession at 5 ounces and allows for individuals to grow a limited amount of marijuana plants in their home.

The bill would also create a 10% sales tax on marijuana and products.

There's also a Democratic bill already introduced in the House and a citizens initiative to put the issue on the 2022 ballot.

Callender says leadership in the House and Senate have expressed their skepticism to the measure, but he hopes the committee process can help grow a better understanding on the issue.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.