© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio BMV Unveils New Self-Service Kiosks

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Matthew Rand
Published October 13, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT
Ohio BMV location
Ohio Bureau Of Motor Vehicles
/
Facebook
The kiosks, which can renew and print existing vehicle registrations and license plate stickers, are making the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles experience more customer friendly, according to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Ohio drivers can now skip the line at the BMV with the launch of new self-service kiosks.

The kiosks look like bright yellow ATMs and will give Ohio drivers a new way to pay for vehicle registration and license plate stickers.


Drivers will need their current vehicle registration, renewal notice, or plate number to use the machines.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the entire transaction process takes about two minutes.

"When you make it easy for people to do things, they're going to do it. They're going to have less stress in their lives. They're going to have more convenience. And we just are trying to change the way everybody thinks about government inside government to be more customer service friendly," Husted said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

On top of the usual cost of registration, the machines carry a $4.95 service fee, plus a 1.95% or $1.75 (whichever is greater) processing fee when paying by credit/debit card.

Several of the locations will offer 24/7 access to the machines.

“The BMV is dedicated to improving the overall customer experience by providing our customers with access to innovative solutions that better meet their diverse needs,” BMV Registrar Charles Norman said in a statement.

“The BMV Express Kiosks are another important step we’re taking to give Ohioans more convenient options to choose from when they are deciding how to interact with state government.”

The new kiosks are currently active at the following locations:

  • Deputy Registrar, 3481 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH
  • Deputy Registrar (outside of the BMV), 990 Morse Rd., Suite A, Columbus, OH
  • Deputy Registrar, 972 N. Court St., Medina, OH
  • Meijer, 6325 S. Gilmore Road, Fairfield, OH
  • Meijer, 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, OH
  • Meijer, 2200 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH
  • Meijer, 1391 Conant St., Maumee, OH
  • Riesbeck’s Food Market, 800 Howard St., Zanesville, OH
  • Rhodes Tower Lobby, 30 East Broad St., Columbus, OH

Copyright 2021 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio BMVtechnologyVehicle registration feesLt. Gov. Jon Husted
Matthew Rand
Related Content