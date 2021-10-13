Ohio BMV Unveils New Self-Service Kiosks

Ohio drivers can now skip the line at the BMV with the launch of new self-service kiosks.

The kiosks look like bright yellow ATMs and will give Ohio drivers a new way to pay for vehicle registration and license plate stickers.

Lt. Governor @JonHusted is in Fairfield this morning with the @Ohio_BMV, @meijer, and Intellectual Technology, Inc. to announce the launch of new BMV Express self-service kiosks to better serve Ohio drivers. pic.twitter.com/nNEYCu4YBT — Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) October 13, 2021



Drivers will need their current vehicle registration, renewal notice, or plate number to use the machines.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the entire transaction process takes about two minutes.

"When you make it easy for people to do things, they're going to do it. They're going to have less stress in their lives. They're going to have more convenience. And we just are trying to change the way everybody thinks about government inside government to be more customer service friendly," Husted said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

On top of the usual cost of registration, the machines carry a $4.95 service fee, plus a 1.95% or $1.75 (whichever is greater) processing fee when paying by credit/debit card.

Several of the locations will offer 24/7 access to the machines.

“The BMV is dedicated to improving the overall customer experience by providing our customers with access to innovative solutions that better meet their diverse needs,” BMV Registrar Charles Norman said in a statement.

“The BMV Express Kiosks are another important step we’re taking to give Ohioans more convenient options to choose from when they are deciding how to interact with state government.”

BMV Express is a self-service BMV kiosk that offers a fast and easy way to quickly renew your vehicle registration. After a successful transaction, a new vehicle registration card and license plate sticker prints immediately! Learn more at https://t.co/LWwq5LFal3 pic.twitter.com/cYKVSPc5te — Ohio Bureau Motor of Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) October 13, 2021

The new kiosks are currently active at the following locations:



Deputy Registrar, 3481 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH



Deputy Registrar (outside of the BMV) , 990 Morse Rd., Suite A, Columbus, OH

Deputy Registrar, 972 N. Court St., Medina, OH



Meijer, 6325 S. Gilmore Road, Fairfield, OH



Meijer, 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, OH



Meijer, 2200 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH



Meijer, 1391 Conant St., Maumee, OH



Riesbeck’s Food Market, 800 Howard St., Zanesville, OH



Rhodes Tower Lobby, 30 East Broad St., Columbus, OH



Copyright 2021 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.