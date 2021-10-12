© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

House GOP is Considering Changes to Vaccine Exemptions Bill

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published October 12, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT
House Speaker Bob Cupp talks about HB435
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) talks about HB435 following the House Rules and Reference Committee.

The Ohio House could soon be voting on a bill that creates broad exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Whether or not the bill will see big changes through amendments remains up in the air.

The bill allows anyone to opt out of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, unless they work at a children's hospital or ICU.

House Republicans have struggled to find a consensus on the bill, between members who want it to go further and those who are concerned about business groups opposing more regulations. Minority Democrats are unanimously opposed to the bill.

House Speaker Bob Cupp was asked if amendments would be debated in committee or on the House floor saying, "We have not decided that, my preferred process is to do it through committee."

The bill is currently in a committee which rarely holds hearings on bills.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19HB435COVID-19 vaccine exemptionsHouse Speaker Bob Cupp
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content