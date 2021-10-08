© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Kids Must Pass Financial Literacy to Graduate Under New Bill

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published October 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT
An accounting book used in an Ohio high school
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Starting with the high school freshman class of 2022-23, all students in Ohio schools might be required to take a financial literacy class to graduate high school.

There was rare, almost unanimous agreement among state lawmakers on a bill to require financial literacy classes for high school graduation. The bill now goes on to the governor, and it also includes another important item for schools.

The bill requires that starting with next year’s freshman class, all students have to have a half-credit of financial literacy to graduate from high school.

Sen. Steve Wilson (R-Maineville) is a sponsor of Senate Bill 1, a form of which has been proposed three times before in 2015, in 2017 and last year.

“I came here to get this done. I was a banker for 45 years, and I know how abysmal financial literacy is being taught in the state of Ohio,” Wilson said.

The bill also extends a law passed last year that allows school districts to set their own standards for substitute teachers, suspending a requirement of a four-year degree. That addition to the financial literacy bill was touted as a fix to the substitute teacher shortage that’s grown during the pandemic.
