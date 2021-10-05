© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Largest Human Trafficking Sting In Ohio History Nets 161 Arrests

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published October 5, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT
Attorney General Dave Yost speaks at the press conference announcing the results of Operation Ohio Knows.
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Attorney General Dave Yost speaks at the press conference announcing the results of Operation Ohio Knows.

For the third year, law enforcement around Ohio conducted a human trafficking sting. And this time it turned out to be the largest one in state history, Operation Ohio Knows.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said 51 potential human trafficking victims were helped in and 161 men were arrested in 17 communities, including Elyria City Councilmember Mark Jessie, a firefighter, a teacher and a professor.

“We actually arrested a pilot who makes over $200,000 but not only was purchasing sex, but he haggled and got the price down to $15. We also arrested a guy with a two-year-old in the car," Yost said at a press conference announcing the results of the sting.

Three men arrested were trying to buy sex from someone they thought was a minor.

Yost said this is the first time the sting has been conducted when the crime of buying sex is more severe than the penalty for trying to sell sex, so the focus of this sting was on arresting potential “johns”.

“We want to make the point that you’re not just going out there on a private thing between two consenting adults. You’re taking the risk that that person is being trafficked," Yost said.

50 men and women offering to sell sex were also arrested. Yost says as a former prosecutor, he used to think those trying to sell sex should be arrested. He says some arrests do happen and can help get victims into treatment, but he’s changed his stance a bit.

“As I’ve gotten to know survivors that didn’t come through the system or came through the system and had difficulties, I’ve realized it’s a much more nuanced conversation," Yost said. "But I think everybody in the conversation that’s actually familiar with this work recognizes that there are many, many roads to recovery and they don’t all look alike.”

Yost said 10 missing children were also found by the US Marshals Service.

More than 100 people were arrested in similar statewide stings in 2020 and in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politicshuman traffickingDave YostOhio Attorney General
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
