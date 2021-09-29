© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Abortion Ban Bill Get its First Hearing in the Ohio House

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published September 29, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT
Protestors of Senate Bill 123 abortion ban at rally at Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Protestors of Senate Bill 123 abortion ban at a rally at the Ohio Statehouse.

The Ohio Senate Health committee heard the first testimony on a bill earlier today that would immediately ban abortion statewide, if the U.S. Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade in a case it will hear from Mississippi this December.

Republican Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) said the bill will outlaw abortion the minute the U.S. Supreme Court allows that. And while it would levy hefty fines on doctors who perform abortions, and even create a new felony level abortion crime, she said a person getting an abortion is not the target.

“This does not criminalize the woman at all,” Roegner testified.

Jaime Miracle of NARAL Pro Choice Ohio disagrees.

“Laws that shouldn’t prosecute people for actions during pregnancy are already being weaponized," Miracle said.

Miracle noted a 2015 case in Indiana where a woman spent a year in jail before charges were overturned. This bill does allow for abortions if the pregnant person’s health is in danger, but opponents say the process for getting that exception is difficult, if not impossible.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
