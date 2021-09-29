© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Controversial Abortion Bill Sparks Protest at Ohio Statehouse

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published September 29, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT
Abortion supporters shut down Ohio Senate session
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Abortion supporters shut down Ohio Senate session. Senators were leaving the chamber as protesters were entering.

A hearing is set for Wednesday morning on a bill that would immediately ban abortion in Ohio, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe versus Wade in a Mississippi case that will be argued in December. The bill is known as a "trigger ban," and it would also make illegal "promoting abortion,” and possessing, selling or advertising “drugs, medicine, instrument or device to cause an abortion.”

abortion-protestors-closeup-outside-statehouse-credit-jo-ingles.jpg
Jo Ingles
Abortion supporters protest outside of the Ohio Statehouse.

Supporters of legal abortion chanted outside the Statehouse then marched into the Senate and unfurled a banner before being escorted out. Among them was 85-year-old Sylvia Holmes, of Medina, who worries Roe will be overturned.

“I have great fear that it could. That’s why we are here," Holmes said.

screen-shot-2021-09-28-at-5.15.03%20PM.png
Daniel Konik
Supporters of legal abortion marched into the Senate with a banner before being escorted out.

State senators left the chamber as the abortion ban protestors were entering the chamber.

There is an exception in the bill for abortions when they pose a serious risk to the pregnant person’s life. But that person is required to submit a written certification and ensure there are “appropriate neonatal services for premature infants must exist at the facility where the physician performs or induces the abortion.”

abortion-protestors-with-signs-outside-statehouse-credit-jo-ingles.jpg
Jo Ingles
Abortion supporters protest outside Ohio Statehouse. According to Aileen Day of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, there have been 30 abortion bans and restrictions in Ohio since 2011.

Aileen Day, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, calls the bill "extreme" and says it would cause Ohio women to have to travel out of state to get abortions. She says there have been 30 abortion bans and restrictions in Ohio since 2011.

The founder of Ohio’s Pro-Life Caucus backs the bill. Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) says they believe life begins at fertilization. You can read her complete statement here.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
