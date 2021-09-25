© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Says Redistricting Commission is Ready for What the Court Decides

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published September 25, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine has not said whether he thinks the new maps are constitutional and left the decision to the courts.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is reacting to a lawsuit has been filed over Ohio's new state House and Senate district maps, which Republicans admit were drawn to give GOP candidates supermajorities in both chambers.

Before he voted for the new state legislative maps, DeWine said he wished the plan would've more closely followed the constitution.

Now DeWine is responding to news that the ACLU of Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio have challenged the maps in court.

"We knew there were going to be lawsuits filed. There are always lawsuits filed, and the courts will make their decision. We respect the process. We respect the courts, and whatever the courts tell us to do we will do," DeWine said.

DeWine stopped short of saying if he thought the maps were unconstitutional, saying that's for the court to decide.
