© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Summit County Common Pleas Court Launches Mentor Program

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar,
Kelly Krabill
Published September 20, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT
A photo of the entrance to the Summit County Courthouse.
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
The shared experiences between a mentor and mentee are important to successful re-entry into society, says Re-entry Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands.

The Summit County Common Pleas Court has launched a new program called MENTOR. The goal of the program is to match a previously incarcerated person with someone who has successfully navigated re-entry into society.

The Mentors Empowering Now to Overcome Recidivism Program is available to people who are granted early release from prison. Their mentor will offer support and guidance for a year or however long it takes the participant to complete the program.

Re-entry Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands thinks this relationship built on shared experiences is vital to a successful re-entry into society.

“When you find someone who does understand even just a little bit, it often is the key that can unlock a release of the barriers,” she said.

Rowlands says past participants have a lot of insight and guidance to share.

Rowlands on program mentors

“Certainly, I’m encouraging the people who are successful in my programs to be thinking about this, thinking about how to give back, putting themselves in the shoes of a new participant who’s uncertain,” she said.

Mentors will attend training before being matched with a participant in the program.

Those interested in being a Re-entry Mentor must be at least 18 years old; have successful experience with recovery or the criminal justice system; be willing to meet once a month with a mentee; fill out a Re-entry Mentor Application; submit a background check; and attend volunteer and Re-entry Mentor training. A past criminal record does not automatically disqualify someone from being a Re-entry Mentor.

Contact Re-entry Court Mentor Specialist Nicole Argenio with questions or interest in being a mentor at 330-643-6515 or reentrymentorprogram@cpcourt.summitoh.net.

Tags

Government & PoliticsincarcerationPrisonRecidivismRe-entrySummit County Common Pleas CourtMentor
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill
Related Content