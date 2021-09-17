© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Center for Community Solutions Launches Greater Cleveland American Rescue Plan Council

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published September 17, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT
Cleveland
Jeff St. Clair
/
WKSU
The Greater Cleveland American Rescue Plan Council will make suggestions on how the region should spend federal funds.

The Center for Community Solutions is launching an advisory council to offer input on how part of the $29 billion in COVID-19 relief funds will be spent in Northeast Ohio. The nonpartisan think tank is also hoping to gather public input on how other federal money will be spent in the region.

CCS President and Executive Director John Corlett thinks the existence of the Greater Cleveland American Rescue Plan Council is crucial to federal money being spent effectively in the area.

“We believe that without a coordinated and early action those resources might not be as effective as they could be in alleviating and addressing some of those inequities and disparities that were made apparent by the pandemic,” Corlett said.

He says the council will track how funds are spent and try to influence where the money goes. He hopes the council will also expand to follow money from the potential infrastructure bill and budget reconciliation bill.

“What we focus on could grow as more resources become available, as more policies are enacted that need to be implemented at the local and state level,” Corlett said.

He hopes bringing attention to what the money is put toward will lead to future investments in state and local governments.

Corlett hopes to bring more federal investments to the region.

“It’s important to highlight the impact of these investments, particularly in reducing poverty and inequities and disparities, because I think in that way we can build the political will to continue these investments in the future,” he said.

Corlett says the next step is to appoint a director of the council and begin inviting community leaders to join. He hopes to have the first open meeting by November.

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19pandemicGreater Cleveland American Rescue Plan CouncilAmerican Rescue Plancoronavirus reliefCenter for Community Solutionsfederal fundsJohn CorlettinfrastructureClevelandpoverty
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content