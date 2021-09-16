© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Redistricting Reform Backer Isn't Ready to Start Another Ballot Issue Despite Gerrymandered Maps

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published September 16, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT
Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio
Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio says the top priorities right now are legal options and the upcoming Congressional map.

Three ballot initiatives to reform redistricting failed before Ohio voters passed changes for the Statehouse maps in 2015 and for Congress in 2018. One of the key backers of those efforts says it’s important to remember that when determining the next steps now.

Common Cause Ohio’s Catherine Turcer is frustrated with the new maps from the Ohio Redistricting Commission that are gerrymandered to give Republicans supermajorities at the Statehouse. She says that’s not what Ohioans wanted when they overwhelmingly voted to change the process. But she says the top priorities are legal options and the upcoming Congressional map, not another ballot initiative, at least not right now.

“It makes sense to take what we learn during this map-making cycle and apply it to whatever the reforms we need to do are next,” Turcer said

Turcer says future ballot issues should be well thought out and planned carefully. State lawmakers are supposed to produce a congressional map with one less district by the end of this month. But it’s likely that won’t happen until November.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politicsgerrymanderingcongressional redistrictingOhio Redistricting CommissionCommon Cause Ohiomap making
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
