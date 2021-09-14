Akron City Council Considers Mayor's Horrigan's New Gun Violence Prevention Plan

Akron City Council began considering Monday night Mayor Dan Horrigan’s gun violence prevention plan. Horrigan plans to spend $20 million of funding this city is getting from the America Rescue Plan Act. Council president Margo Sommerville says one of the options they're considering is partnering who are already working to address the problem.

Akron City Council President Margo Somerville Sommerville talks about some of the areas council is focusing on when it comes to reducing gun violence. Listen • 0:18

“We got a lot of nonprofit organizations who are investing in young people you know trying to teach, coach, mentor them,” Sommerville said. “We’re talking about also giving young people opportunities in terms of jobs and internships.”

Sommerville says city council plans to focus on three solutions to Akron’s gun violence problem over the next month, including surveillance systems in business districts.

