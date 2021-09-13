© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Yost Reviewing Biden's Vaccine Mandate on Businesses

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published September 13, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says President Joe Biden has acted unlawfully when he issued a mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) is looking into possible action against President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.

Yost, who got the COVID-19 vaccine, says the President of the United States doesn't get to force people into getting vaccinated.

Yost says Biden is acting unlawfully by requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate workers get the vaccine or be tested weekly.

"I’m vaccinated, but the President doesn’t get to force me to," Yost said in a Twitter post. "By ordering employees at private companies to vaccinate, test weekly, or quit, he is acting unlawfully again."

He points to last month's U.S. Supreme Court ruling against Biden's eviction moratorium as an example of Biden trying to "act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends."

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says Biden is making a mistake.

But Yost and DeWine have stopped short of saying Ohio would join a potential legal challenge to the vaccine mandate in court, which other Republican governors in states such as South Dakota and Texas have suggested.

House Republicans have sent Yost a letter asking the Ohio attorney general to "immediately pursue every legal recourse available, including filing a lawsuit and injunction, to halt this Executive Order," once it's been officially published.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19Attorney General Dave Yostvaccine requirementPresident Joe Bidenbusiness
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content