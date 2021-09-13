Yost Reviewing Biden's Vaccine Mandate on Businesses

Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) is looking into possible action against President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.

Yost, who got the COVID-19 vaccine, says the President of the United States doesn't get to force people into getting vaccinated.

Yost says Biden is acting unlawfully by requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate workers get the vaccine or be tested weekly.

"I’m vaccinated, but the President doesn’t get to force me to," Yost said in a Twitter post. "By ordering employees at private companies to vaccinate, test weekly, or quit, he is acting unlawfully again."

He points to last month's U.S. Supreme Court ruling against Biden's eviction moratorium as an example of Biden trying to "act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends."

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says Biden is making a mistake.

But Yost and DeWine have stopped short of saying Ohio would join a potential legal challenge to the vaccine mandate in court, which other Republican governors in states such as South Dakota and Texas have suggested.

House Republicans have sent Yost a letter asking the Ohio attorney general to "immediately pursue every legal recourse available, including filing a lawsuit and injunction, to halt this Executive Order," once it's been officially published.

