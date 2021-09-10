Brown Touting Infrastructure Plan As Congress Prepares for Vote

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is touring the state to build support for a the multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill that's working its way through Congress.

Brown says Ohio would get nearly $12 billion in the current infrastructure plan which started as a bipartisan proposal among senators, including U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

Brown says he and Portman have included a "Buy American" provision that puts requirements on money spent in the plan.

"Water, sewer, highways, bridges, broadband, school buildings, all the apartment buildings, all the things that tax dollars pay for should be by America and that will create jobs too," Brown said.

The fate of the infrastructure bill remains up in the air as former President Donald Trump has called on Congressional Republicans to vote against it.

