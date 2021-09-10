© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Brown Touting Infrastructure Plan As Congress Prepares for Vote

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published September 10, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT
Sen. Sherrod Brown
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Sen. Sherrod Brown says the "Buy American" provision in the infrastructure bill will create jobs.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is touring the state to build support for a the multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill that's working its way through Congress.

Brown says Ohio would get nearly $12 billion in the current infrastructure plan which started as a bipartisan proposal among senators, including U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

Brown says he and Portman have included a "Buy American" provision that puts requirements on money spent in the plan.

"Water, sewer, highways, bridges, broadband, school buildings, all the apartment buildings, all the things that tax dollars pay for should be by America and that will create jobs too," Brown said.

The fate of the infrastructure bill remains up in the air as former President Donald Trump has called on Congressional Republicans to vote against it.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsU.S. Sen. Sherrod BrowninfrastructureU.S. Sen. Rob PortmanBuy American
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content